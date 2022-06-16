Medical

Survey shows men swapping sleep for video games and alcohol

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New research shows men are opting for game time and beverages at the expense of sleep–video games and alcohol that is.

A survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found 75% of men admit to staying up past their bedtime to play video games. The same survey showed 62% of men would rather drink alcohol instead of hitting the sack at a reasonable hour.

“The blue light emitted by phones, tablets, computers and TV mimics daylight and affects your internal body clock, which stops you from feeling tired,” said lead study author, Dr. Imran Shaikh in a news release. “In addition, the stimulation provided by video games causes you to be more active and awake, making it harder to fall asleep.”

Shaikh also says men should avoid drinking alcohol as bedtime approaches. Alcohol is a sedative. It may help a person feel sleepy at first, but it can ultimately cause severe sleep disruption.