Track worldwide COVID-19 cases with this map

(WISH) — The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University is continuing to track worldwide cases of COVID-19.

As of Friday afternoon, researchers say more than 265,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 11,000 deaths and more than 87,000 recoveries.

In Indiana, two deaths have occurred. The Indiana State Department of Health says 79 cases have been confirmed in the state. Johns Hopkins University researchers say there are no confirmed recoveries in Indiana.

