Triathlete champion prioritizing heart health after passing out on bike

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 2021, 45-year-old Aldo Gomez is an avid exerciser and was training for a triathlon when he suddenly passed out on a stationary bike during a workout.

Gomez was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis, a disease that shrinks the heart valve.

Gomez needed immediate surgery to replace the valve, and the procedure was successful. After his recovery, he continues to complete triathlons.

Dr. Amanda Lyon, a cardiologist at Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis, joins Daybreak along with Gomez to discuss his unique case, and what she recommends to others to prioritize their heart health.

