Triathlete champion prioritizing heart health after passing out on bike

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 2021, 45-year-old Aldo Gomez is an avid exerciser and was training for a triathlon when he suddenly passed out on a stationary bike during a workout.

Gomez was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis, a disease that shrinks the heart valve.

Gomez needed immediate surgery to replace the valve, and the procedure was successful. After his recovery, he continues to complete triathlons.

Dr. Amanda Lyon, a cardiologist at Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis, joins Daybreak along with Gomez to discuss his unique case, and what she recommends to others to prioritize their heart health.

Enjoy the full interview above to learn more.

