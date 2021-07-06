Medical

Vaccine provides minimal protection, if any, in this group, new study finds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The purpose of the COVID-19 vaccine is to help people build antibodies to the virus, and prevent infection or keep the symptoms from becoming severe.

What scientists are finding, though, is that organ recipients aren’t getting as much protection, if any, as other adults.

Dr. Brian Boyarski and his team at Johns Hopkins studied 658 transplant recipients from across the United States, yet only 54% of organ recipients developed antibodies against COVID-19 after their second shot. The result was in stark contrast to what health experts are seeing in healthy people who, he says, after just one dose of the vaccine developed some level of antibodies.

The question is why?

“At the time of transplant, we give a heavy dose of immunosuppresent medication,” Boyarsky told News 8. “Even higher than the maintenance doses that a lot of people are on. It makes sense that the closer someone is to a transplant, the immune system is not up to par to amount an antibody response to the vaccine.”

Boyarsky says the immunosuppresent drugs these patients take are designed to help their body accept the new organ.

He also says those who recently had surgery to continue to take precautions such as wearing a mask and socially distancing.