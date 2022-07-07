Medical

Vaccine stops cancer tumor re-growth using patient’s own DNA

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scientists have developed a potentially groundbreaking treatment for people with head and neck cancer.

The therapeutic is in the form of a vaccine called TG4050. The shot is designed to prevent cancerous tumors from re-growing after being surgically removed and is made using snippets from a patient’s own DNA.

In this segment Health Spotlight All Indiana, News 8’s Dr. Mary Gillis breaks down the research and talks about what scientists hope their findings mean for future treatment of head and neck cancer.