Medical

Vaccine stops cancer tumor re-growth using patient’s own DNA

by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scientists have developed a potentially groundbreaking treatment for people with head and neck cancer.

The therapeutic is in the form of a vaccine called TG4050. The shot is designed to prevent cancerous tumors from re-growing after being surgically removed and is made using snippets from a patient’s own DNA.

In this segment Health Spotlight All Indiana, News 8’s Dr. Mary Gillis breaks down the research and talks about what scientists hope their findings mean for future treatment of head and neck cancer.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How an increasingly popular supplement landed a man in the hospital

News /

Biden in Ohio spotlights effort to rescue union pensions

News /

Senate Intel leaders call for FTC probe into TikTok amid alleged ‘misrepresentations’ on data practices

National /

Dems call Indiana special session ‘bait and switch’ on original start date

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.