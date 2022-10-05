Medical

Vegans may want to think twice about their decision to go meatless

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Too much red and processed meat is associated with negative health conditions like high cholesterol and heart disease. But staying away from it entirely may also have its downsides.

Findings from a new study show beef is the number one food linked to a lower risk of depression suggesting plant-based dieters feeling down may want to reconsider their decision to go meatless.

Scientists in Brazil looked at meat eaters and compared their depression levels to non-meat eaters. They found vegans were twice as likely to be depressed. One explanation, they say, is vegans may lack key nutrients found in meat such as vitamin B, zinc and animal protein, which all help brain function.

“Whenever an individual excludes an entire food group…and does not replace it with equally nutritious adequate options, it will affect a variety of systematic and physiological functions such as cognitive health,” lead study author, Dr. Monique Richard, said in an interview.

The study was published in the latest issue of the Journal of Affective Disorders.