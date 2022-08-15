Medical

Violence against monkeys erupts as virus outbreak accelerates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The rapid spread of monkeypox has sparked a slew of violence against monkeys with reports of people shooting, stoning and poisoning the primates to death in hopes of stopping the spread.

However, Dr. David Lo, immunologist at the University of California Riverside School of Medicine, tells News 8 these pointless acts of cruelty need to stop.

“There’s all this crazy stuff happening,” Lo said. “I remember reading something from the CDC saying please don’t attack monkeys. Basically, people are committing violence against monkeys thinking they are somehow responsible for the monkeypox.”

Lo says monkeys have nothing to do with the origins of the virus, and they have nothing to do with the spread. Killing them is an example of misdirected fear and the desire to place blame.

The World Health Organization issued a warning urging the public not to attack monkeys amid the outbreak.