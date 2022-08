Medical

Viral TikTok challenge shows woman doing simple-looking arm movement millions of men say is ‘impossible’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A TikTok challenge has gone viral for a seemingly simple move that is proving to be difficult for some.

The video shows a couple from San Diego performing a movement involving their elbows and forearms. The woman easily does it; however, when her boyfriend tries, he fails miserably.

In this segment of Health Spotlight, News 8 Medical Reporter Dr. Mary Gillis demonstrates the challenge and explains why men struggle.

Check out the video and give it a try!