Watch live: ‘Coping with Coronavirus’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 is hosting a Health Spotlight 8 community conversation related to coronavirus.
“Coping with Coronavirus” will be an hour-long, commercial-free broadcast at 6 p.m. on March 18.
In our studio will be:
- Dr. Virginia Caine – Director, Marion County Public Health Department
- Dr. Aleesia Johnson – IPS Superintendent
- Dr. Graham Carlos – Chief of Internal Medicine, Eskenazi Health
- Dr. Ram Yeleti – Chief Physician Executive for Community Health Network
- Paul Babcock – Director of Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety
- Brooke Martin and Phil Sanchez will host. Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed. will be presenting your questions.
You can watch live on WISH-TV, WISHTV.com, the WISH-TV news app and Facebook Live.