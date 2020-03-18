Medical

Watch live: ‘Coping with Coronavirus’

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 is hosting a Health Spotlight 8 community conversation related to coronavirus.

“Coping with Coronavirus” will be an hour-long, commercial-free broadcast at 6 p.m. on March 18.

In our studio will be:

  • Dr. Virginia Caine – Director, Marion County Public Health Department
  • Dr. Aleesia Johnson – IPS Superintendent
  • Dr. Graham Carlos – Chief of Internal Medicine, Eskenazi Health
  • Dr. Ram Yeleti – Chief Physician Executive for Community Health Network
  • Paul Babcock – Director of Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety
  • Brooke Martin and Phil Sanchez will host. Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed. will be presenting your questions.

You can watch live on WISH-TV, WISHTV.com, the WISH-TV news app and Facebook Live.

