Watch live: ‘Coping with Coronavirus’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 is hosting a Health Spotlight 8 community conversation related to coronavirus.

“Coping with Coronavirus” will be an hour-long, commercial-free broadcast at 6 p.m. on March 18.

In our studio will be:

Dr. Virginia Caine – Director, Marion County Public Health Department

Dr. Aleesia Johnson – IPS Superintendent

Dr. Graham Carlos – Chief of Internal Medicine, Eskenazi Health

Dr. Ram Yeleti – Chief Physician Executive for Community Health Network

Paul Babcock – Director of Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety

Brooke Martin and Phil Sanchez will host. Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed. will be presenting your questions.

You can watch live on WISH-TV, WISHTV.com, the WISH-TV news app and Facebook Live.