Medical

What are your coronavirus questions?

Coping with Coronavirus

Share

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 is hosting a Health Spotlight 8 community conversation related to coronavirus.

“Coping with Coronavirus” will be an hour-long, commercial-free broadcast at 6 p.m. on March 18.

In our studio will be:

  • Dr. Virginia Caine – Director, Marion County Public Health Department
  • Dr. Aleesia Johnson – IPS Superintendent
  • Dr. Graham Carlos – Chief of Internal Medicine, Eskenazi Health
  • Dr. Ram Yeleti – Community Health Network
  • Paul Babcock – Director of Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety

Brooke Martin and Phil Sanchez will host. Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed. will be presenting your questions.

Click here to submit your questions.

You can also submit your questions on Facebook below.

We'll be having community health leaders in for a commercial-free broadcast Wednesday night.What are the questions you would like answered?

Posted by WISH-TV on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Federal government cracking down on coronavirus scams

I-Team 8 /

NYC is considering a shelter-in-place order

National /

US revises passenger safety rules for autonomous vehicles

Politics /

How to effectively work at home during coronavirus outbreak

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.