What did fmr. US surgeon general and WISH med. expert say about drug overdoses in US

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CDC released a report saying 110,000 people died in 2022 of drug overdoses in the United States. The DEA found six out of 10 opioids purchased online contain some amount of fentanyl.

Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, said Wednesday many people have become acclimated to this culture of pills and going online to get different pills they don’t always know.

“Six out of 10 of those pills purchased online have been shown to have fentanyl in them. That means you may think you’re getting Ativan, you may think you’re getting Valium, you may think you’re getting something else. Six out of 10 have fentanyl in them. They can be deadly in an instant,” he said.

Adams added, “We want people to be aware of it. We also want young people to be aware of how dangerous and how one bad decision can take your life instantly.”

49,000 suicide deaths in the U.S. last year half involved firearms

Suicide deaths in the U.S. hit a record high last year with 49,000, but a new report shows that half of those involved firearms.

Is there a solution that can help turn the tide?

“Help people understand the importance of locking up your guns so that young people can’t get to them. So that people in a mental health crisis can’t get to them.” Adams said.

Adams also wants to encourage those going through a mental health crisis to call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline so they can receive the help they need.

New research shows 80% of Americans are not up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines. The number is higher in Black and brown communities.

What can be done to get more people vaccinated?

“An updated vaccine, which is going to be updated to respond to the currently circulating variant, will be available sometime in September. We want everyone to know that getting this will lower your chance of being hospitalized and end up dying. It will give you greater freedom to interact in society without that fear of ending up in the ICU.” Adams said.

