What did fmr. US surgeon general and WISH med. expert say about extreme heat, COVID rise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service lists extreme heat as the No. 1 weather-related cause of death.

Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, talked Monday on News 8 about his biggest concerns with the high heat levels, which are expected to remain in Indiana through Friday.

A primary concern, he said, is dehydration. “Actually, one of my concerns is for people who are particularly vulnerable; so that’s little babies (and that’s people who are elderly people who have medical conditions.”

He also worries about people overheating. “So if you do not have air conditioning, please look out for your nearest cooling station. They’re available in most communities around Indiana. You’ve got to bring that body temperature back down at night; otherwise, it’s going to continue to gradually build.”

The doctor also warned about leaving a child or other people in a hot vehicle because “it literally can only take a matter of minutes before someone is in a deadly situation.”

Disorientation can also happen during high heat.

“In terms of medical terminology, we start to pay attention to altered mental status. Someone’s not talking right. They’re disoriented. They can have headaches and nausea and vomiting. One big sign is if you actually stop sweating because you no longer have any more fluid in your body. And, of course, just feeling and having a temperature greater than 104 degrees; that’s actually how we help define heat strokes. So remain indoors during hot weather, drink plenty of fluids.”

Adams also said people should be concerned about their pets.

COVID cases climbing again

The surgeon general under former President Donald Trump said the rising of COVID-19 cases is beginning to raise concern. The latest mutation has about 30 different mutations.

“So, we’re worried that this has the potential to be extremely immune invasive. We don’t know yet.”

The latest mutations also appear to spread more easily but are not necessarily more severe than previous COVID strains.

“Right now, if you’re vulnerable in particular, take precautions. Think twice about going out in crowded areas because wastewater levels (of the virus) are high (and) hospitalizations are going up. It’s spreading right now. We just want to make sure we’re doing all we can to protect ourselves, that we’re vulnerable while we wait for the new new boosters to be available in September, October.”