What did fmr. US surgeon general and WISH med. expert say about mammograms

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

Indianapolis (WISH) — Women should start getting mammogram tests every other year starting at 40, not 50.

This is according to Dr. Jerome Adams, the WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general.

“My thoughts are this is going to save lives. We’ve got new data in that shows that women are getting breast cancer at a younger age,” says Adams. “We know that black women particularly, if they wait until 50 to start screening, have a much higher mortality from breast cancer”.

