What did fmr. US surgeon general and WISH med. expert say about sprinter who died giving birth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Autopsy results released this week shows Olympic sprinting champions Tori Bowie died of complications from childbirth.

Bowie was 32 years old when she passed away.

The medical examiner’s report says Bowie was eight months pregnant and showed signs of being in labor when she was found dead on May 2. The report also says Bowie may have experience preeclampsia, convulsions caused by high blood pressure, and respiratory distress.

Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV’s medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, speaks on the issue of maternal mortality especially of women of color.

“The United States is leading the developed nations of this planet in terms of maternal mortality rates and it’s getting worse. The rate was about seven in 100,000 in the 1980s. It’s now up to about 35 in 100,000. So five times higher than what it was 40 years ago,” Adams said.

In February, Marion County hospital CEOs spoke about racism being a public health crisis. One specific stat that was revealed showed Black and Hispanic women in Marion County are two times more likely to not receive prenatal care in the first trimester of pregnancy.

“There are racial differences in who has access to care and who does not. Some of that is related to Medicaid and insurance coverage. Some of that is related to awareness. Some of that is related to social factors. It’s hard to get an appointment if you don’t have child care for instance, or if you don’t have transportation,” Adams said.

Adams went on to say that to eliminate some of those barriers we need to build healthier communities If we want to have healthier pregnancies.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.

