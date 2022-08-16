Medical

What is anoxia? Anne Heche’s death explained

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Actress Anne Heche experienced a traumatic brain injury when she crashed her car into a home starting a large fire on August 5.

The impact resulted in a condition called anoxia. Anoxia occurs when there is an absence of oxygen supply to an organ’s tissues.

Oxygen deprivation to the brain is extremely deadly. Brain damage can occur in as little as 30 seconds. Damage is likely irreversible if supply is not restored within 4 minutes.

While it is possible to survive traumatic brain injuries, Heche’s sustained injuries were too severe. It’s been reported Heche was taken off life support on Sunday after organ donor recipients were identified.