White House doctor: US ‘on the sprint’ to defeat COVID-19, vaccinations the key

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Delta COVID-19 variant is causing havoc in countries across the globe.

This has health experts deeply concerned because it is now considered the most transmissible and infectious mutation to date.

Vaccinations, they say, are the only way to stop the spread, but Indiana is facing an uphill battle. Less than 40% of the state is fully vaccinated.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Bechara Choucair, the White House vaccination coordinator, who has a message for Hoosiers.

“I feel like we are on the sprint and we want to get as many people as possible vaccinated,” he said. “The best path to get us past this pandemic is getting the vaccine. So, if you haven’t yet, please make the choice to do that. Please make that decision.”

Choucair also says if you’ve just gotten one dose of a two-dose vaccine series, it’s critical to get the second shot.