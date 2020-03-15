Medical

White House issues work travel restrictions for federal employees

by: Chandelis Duster, CNN
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — The White House has notified federal departments and agencies that only “mission-critical” travel is recommended for federal employees at this time amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The guidance, issued Saturday in a memo from the Office of Management and Budget, said agency and department heads are authorized to determine what travel meets the threshold. They are also advised to consider whether the purpose of travel is “to perform essential duties related to the protection of life and property” and whether meetings could be “alternatively conducted by phone or video conference,” among other factors.

Health officials have advised citizens to take precaution when traveling. On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced additional travel restrictions in Europe that include the United Kingdom and Ireland as the administration works to slow the spread of the virus.

Bloomberg was first to report the White House guidance for federal employees regarding travel.

On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence sent a letter to White House staff telling employees to “avoid physical contact” and advising them to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on practicing good hygiene.

Academy of Country Music Awards postponed because of coronavirus

by: Eric Levenson and Steve Forrest, CNN /

 (CNN) — The Academy of Country Music Awards scheduled for April 5 has been postponed and will be rescheduled for September because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization said.

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community,” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said in a statement Sunday.

“This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”

The event was to take place in Las Vegas and Keith Urban had been announced as the host. Urban, Miranda Lambert, Lindsay Ell, and Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes were expected to perform at the 55th annual awards.

Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and producer Dann Huff led the competitive pack with five award nominations each, and first-time nominee Justin Bieber received four nominations for his work on “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay.

At last year’s event, Reba McEntire hosted and a who’s who of country stars performed, including Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood.

As coronavirus spreads around the world, health experts have recommended canceling or limiting large gatherings of people as part of a policy called “social distancing.” The idea is that creating greater distance between people will slow the spread of the disease and ensure that those who do get sick can receive proper care without overwhelming the health care system.

