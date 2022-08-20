Medical

White House unveils new response to keep monkeypox contained

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The monkeypox outbreak is escalating daily and leaving many concerned that the window of opportunity to stop the spread of the virus is closing.

In response, the Biden administration has overhauled its plans.

News 8 spoke with Bob Denton, leader of the White House National Monkeypox Response Team, who explained what actions the administration is taking to keep monkeypox contained.

“I think it’s important we focus on our vaccine supply which we’ve done through the intradermal vaccine,” Benton said. “Plus, we’re now bringing in manufacturing capability and finishing the vaccine here in the United States, which we’ve just gotten the contract to do that, increasing the supply from the company overseas and we’re increasing testing to detect it.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported 14,115 confirmed cases, with 102 of those in Indiana.

Denton says they plan to focus where infection rates are high. While anyone is at risk, the majority of cases so far have been confirmed in men who have sex with men. He says the team is reaching out to clinics and using pride events as opportunities for people to get vaccinated and educated about monkeypox.

Denton goes on to say it’s essential to know the signs of monkeypox. He says if a person develops a rash, lesion or thinks they may have been exposed to get tested.

Indiana Department of Health is distributing vaccinations through a web survey page.

More information regarding monkeypox can be found on the CDC’s website.