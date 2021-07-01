Medical

Why are my ears ringing and how do I make it stop?

INDIANAPOLIS (Indy Style) – Sometimes it sounds like a whistling or buzzing. Other times, it’s a high-pitched screech. Regardless of the reason, if you’re one of the 45 million people in the United States you’ve probably experienced an annoying ringing in one or both of your ears at some point in your life. It’s called tinnitus. Sometimes it’s chronic. Sometimes it’s transient. Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic and Harvard University researchers say when it’s temporary, there’s no real cause for concern and rarely indicates a health problem.

Below is a list of three surprising reasons you may be experiencing random ringing:

Earwax

Something as simple as a build-up of ear wax can cause ringing. Your healthcare provider can remove the build-up which will eliminate the ringing.

Medications

Medications including antidepressants, chemotherapy drugs and certain antibiotics are linked to tinnitus. Check with your healthcare provider. They can determine if there is an alternative treatment for your condition.

Dental Issues

The vibration of a dental drill can affect tiny bones in your ear called ossicles. The vibrations then travel to the cochlea. When this happens the vibrations from the drilling stimulate hair cells within the ear. The pulsing of the drill stimulates fluid and move hair cells, which cause an electrical impulse to travel to the brain. The result? Tinnitus.