Medical

Why do I get goosebumps when I’m not cold?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We’ve had them all before: goosebumps. They typically develop when we’re cold. But there are also several other reasons why those little hairs may stand up on your forearm. In this segment of Life. Style. Live! Health Spotlight, I explain why strong emotions such as joy, fear and sadness can also evoke the physiological response.