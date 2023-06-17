Why friendships are good for mental health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friendships can help your mental health.

American culture often prioritizes spouses or romantic relationships to bolster their well-being, but a new report points to friends as the key.

Dr. Danielle Henderson, a clinical psychologist at IU Health, joined Daybreak on Saturday to speak about the science of why friendships keep us healthy.

“When talking to a friend it can lower your blood pressure, have benefits for your heart rate, and just give you really that sense of support when at a time some of us are still feeling really isolated and not connected with others,” Henderson said.

