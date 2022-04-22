Medical

Zebrafish gene mutation may hold secrets to understanding autism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scientists have discovered a certain species that lives under the sea may help doctors unlock secrets of a condition that over 75 million people suffer from.

Zebrafish are known for their stripes. They are also known for being one of the most social creatures on the planet. Not only that but a specific gene mutation in zebrafish may hold the secret to understanding autism.

The gene mutation is called EGR1 and is responsible for shaping social behavior. EGR1 also exists in humans, is tied to mental health conditions and plays a role in a person’s ability to socially interact.

Researchers at the University of Oregon’s Institute of Neuroscience set out to find the mechanism behind this mutation and how it affects the chemical dopamine–which is released when people are feeling good–in zebrafish.

Zebrafish with normally functioning EGR1 tended to swim closer to one another resulting in an increase in dopamine. Fish with lower level functioning EGR1 were less social.

The researchers hypothesize that by understanding the levels of this gene mutation in zebrafish may provide clues to the social difficulties people with autism struggle with.