Meetings to be held to discuss relationship between police and community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first in a series of forums about relations between the community and police in the city will be held Thursday.

The conversations stem from the deadly shooting of Aaron Bailey, an unarmed man, by IMPD. Two officers said they believed Bailey was armed when they shot him. The officers were recently cleared by the police merit board.

Since the merit board’s ruling, there have been calls for changes to who makes up the board and possible term limits for board members.

Thursday’s event will take place at the Center for Inquiry School 27 at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by the City-County Council.