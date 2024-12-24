Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1 billion for Christmas Eve drawing

A giant lottery advertising sign is seen along Highway 101 as U.S. Powerball jackpot grows $1.1 billion in Belmont of San Mateo County, California, on April 1, 2024. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(WISH) — The Mega Millions jackpot for Christmas Eve has hit $1 billion.

It’s the seventh time the jackpot has hit the billion-dollar mark, the lottery game said Tuesday afternoon.

The billion-dollar jackpot would translate to $448.8 million in cash, Mega Millions reports.

Joshua Johnston, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a news release, “‘Tis the season of giving, and today we’re thrilled to be able to raise the Mega Millions jackpot for the Christmas Eve drawing to $1 billion. The dream of that sum of money is just so much fun to think about, especially around the holidays, when there’s already a sense of magic in the air. Can you imagine going to bed and then waking up on December 25, checking your ticket and realizing you just won a $1 billion jackpot?”

The jackpot has been growing since Sept. 10, when an $810 million jackpot was won with a ticket sold in Texas.

Each ticket for the game costs $2 minimum. Mega Millions operates in 45 states, including Indiana, and in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A buyer of a Mega Millions ticket in Florida was the game’s largest jackpot ever, $1.602 billion, in the Aug. 8, 2023, drawing.