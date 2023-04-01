Men connected to quadruple homicide sentenced to over 200 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion county prosecutor announced Friday that two men were sentenced for their connection in a quadruple homicide that took place in 2020.

Cameron and Desmond Banks were sentenced to 220 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. A third person involved in the shooting, Lasean Watkins, was appointed new counsel and his hearing was reset for April 28.

In February 2020, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of Shady Oak Drive.

Officers discovered the bodies of Braxton Ford, Kimari Hunt, Jalen Roberts, and Marcel Wills. All four had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The apartment, according to investigators, was ransacked and a safe had been opened and emptied.

Investigators discovered surveillance footage of the three men entering the residence and leaving shortly after the shooting. Officers were able to identify the suspects including the getaway driver, through the footage.

The three men were convicted with four counts of murder, four counts of felony murder, and four counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury for the deaths of Braxton Ford, Kimari Hunt, Jalen Roberts, and Marcel Wills in February 2020.

A fourth suspect, Rodriece Anderson, pled guilty to charges of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Anderson’s sentencing trial was scheduled for April 3 at 1 p.m.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement, “This case serves as a tragic reminder of the lasting effects of gun violence. The Prosecutor’s Office will continue to pursue justice for families like Braxton’s, Kimari’s, Jalen’s, and Marcel’s that have experienced such senseless loss. As a community, it is on us to continue supporting these families and keep the memories of their loved ones alive.”