Mentoring leader applauds Mayor Hogsett’s plan for at-risk youths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Mayor Joe Hogsett released his summer safety plan Tuesday afternoon. His focus includes neighborhoods, police beats and at-risk youths.

The details include identifying teens with who have a history with firearms and getting them services such as occupational training, finance and coaching. Teens who are part of that project will receive a paycheck as they build their skills.

Hogsett’s plan will allow officers to spend time talking with at-risk youths through summer recreational activities.

Kareem Hines, the director of a mentoring group called New Breed of Youth, is excited about Hogsett’s plan to engage teens this summer.

“Two claps, Mayor Hogsett. It is a great idea!” Hines said.

Over the years, Hines has mentored boys who are in the juvenile justice system or recently released from it. His goal is to show the boys he mentors a way out of crime and life in the system.

“If Mayor Hogsett brings the right people to the table, I think to facilitate and create these programs, it will be a huge win for the city.”

Later this summer, Hines will take a group of boys on a vacation to New York to show the boys a different perspective.