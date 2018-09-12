Meridian Street McDonald’s apparently reopened after ‘pest issue’

UPDATE

The McDonald’s at 16th and Meridian streets appears to have reopened, News 8’s Jenny Dreasler reports.

PREVIOUS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A McDonald’s on the city’s near-north side has been closed due to a “pest issue.”

The McDonald’s at 16th Street and Meridian Street was shut down on Wednesday.

The Marion County Health Department confirmed the closure but did not specify what kind of pest is being dealt with.

The health department says the restaurant, located at 1611 Meridian Street, will be closed until the problem is eradicated and then re-inspected.

News 8’s Jenny Dreasler spoke to an employee at the restaurant. He called the place a “s—show” and said he saw flies and gnats everyday.

A passerby spoke to Jenny and called it “the worst McDonald’s in America.”

To search for health inspections at restaurants in Marion County, click here.