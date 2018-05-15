Merit Board member who believes IMPD officers violated policy shares reasoning

INDIANAPOLIS — A member of the civilian merit board is sharing why he felt the two officers should lose their jobs.

Last week, five of the seven members on the board voted that IMPD Officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard did not violate policy in the shooting death of Aaron Bailey.

Pastor Ronald Covington, Sr. is one of the two board members who thought the officers did violate policy.

He is a pastor at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on the west side.

He said the three-day merit board hearing was emotional and tiring because he knew whatever decision he made would impact many lives.

He said he went out one night and tried to walk through some of the interactions Officers Dinnsen and Howard had with Bailey last summer.

During the hearing, the officers testified that they shot Bailey because they thought he was reaching for a gun and then started to turn toward one of the officers.

A gun was never found in the car.

One of the concerns Covington had is how the officers could see Bailey in the car after he crashed.

He asked about that during the hearing. Both officers said they could see clearly.

In the end, Covington came to this conclusion.



“When I looked at everything, I did my own observations try to put myself there and when I looked at the whole process I just felt like that the criteria the officers would be judged on whether they followed the rules and regulations and I just felt like they didn’t do that follow all the rules. Personally, I think that — this is my own personal feeling — that this could have been avoided had they been more patient,” Covington said.

He also believes there needs to be more education on the general orders of the police department.

“I’m not an expert on the law and I think that played into the decisions of some of the other ones and I think what I would call the small print, that the general public wouldn’t even know about. I’ve learned some things that I know the general public does not know. So, I think I had shared with someone that this is a learning process and I think the general public really needs to know all the laws because I think it will help, Lord forbid if there’s another incident like this. But if knowledge is power, and we just have the facts then it might prevent something from happening like this,” he said.

24-Hour News 8 reached out to IMPD about interviewing Chief Roach about the board’s decision and what happens next. A spokesperson said his schedule this week would likely not allow for an interview, but that “generally speaking, the Chief is moving forward in a way that continues to address violence in neighborhoods and building moral within the police department after a past week filled with many emotions.”

That spokesperson said the Deputy Chief of Operations has had an initial conversation with Officers Dinnsen and Howard.

The spokesperson also said, “Chief Roach is committed to addressing issues discussed as a result of the merit board hearing/process, and that approach is most appropriately addressed internally rather than externally. In addition, because of pending civil litigation, we are limited in what can be discussed.”