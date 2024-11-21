11 individuals charged in Indianapolis meth trafficking conspiracy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United States Dept. of Justice announced Thursday that a meth trafficking conspiracy was taken down in Indianapolis.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana says 11 individuals have been charged in a federal indictment alleging a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Indianapolis and elsewhere.

The charges follow a successful law enforcement operation in which 10 of the 11 individuals were arrested and federal agents and local officers seized eight firearms and quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

The following individuals were indicted and charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine:

Matthew R.P. Fishman, 38, Bloomington

Megan L. Gaskin, 29, Indianapolis

Joseph A. Grubb, 37, Bloomfield

Amanda N. Hornaday, 40, Indianapolis

Candace L. Rich, 44, Indianapolis

Ashley N. Russell, 38, Indianapolis

Colton K. Shorkey, 33, Franklin

James M. Sublett Jr., 39, Westfield

James L. Tyus Jr., 39, Indianapolis

Kelly A. Willis, 52, Indianapolis

Thomas R. Winkley, 45, Indianapolis

Joseph Grubb remains at large.

Federal officials say this was a multiagency operation, involving 16 agencies, who executed 22 arrest and search warrants at 11 locations in Central Indiana on the morning of November 20, 2024.

According to the indictment, from February 2024 through November 14, 2024, all eleven defendants allegedly conspired together to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. James L. Tyus Jr. allegedly acted as the leader of the operation and was supplied methamphetamine by James M. Sublett Jr. The remaining nine defendants allegedly served as dealers and distributers.

The alleged meth deals took place at several locations across Indianapolis including parking lots, gas stations, apartment complexes, motels, and a gentleman’s club.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to life in federal prison.

“Getting deadly drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl off our streets is a top priority for our office,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “That is why working with our partners at DEA, IMPD, and across federal, state, and local law enforcement is so important. We are committed to identifying drug traffickers and holding them accountable in federal court.”