MetroStar expanding workforce at Bloomington office

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Washington DC-based digital information technology company MetroStar has announced plans to expands its operations in Indiana. The company says it will create 100 jobs over the next five years at its Bloomington location, which serves as the firm’s second headquarters.

MetroStar serves federal, civilian and defense customers. It launched its Indiana location in 2018.

The IT company says Indiana has numerous strategic advantages, including access to up-and-coming talent from Indiana’s research universities and state-wide support for tech and defense-focused companies.

“MetroStar’s dedication to supporting the tech and defense communities in Southwest Central Indiana speaks to the culture of our company and our commitment to growing in this state,” said Anne McCombe, MetroStar’s director of corporate affairs. “Our partnerships across the state bring new ideas and innovation that differ from our DC headquarters. As a lifelong Hoosier myself, I am excited to see how MetroStar’s continued growth will impact the region.”

The is looking for designers, engineers, coders, and data scientists. It is hosting a meet and greet event February 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at VisionLoft in Indianapolis to showcase career opportunities.