Miami County crash leaves man dead, sends 2 adults and 4 children to hospital

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a crash killed one man and injured others in a crash Saturday.

It happened near 1327 East Miami County Road 400 North when a 34-year-old Nathan Stuber and 32-year-old Sarah Winters collided during a sideswipe at a hillcrest.

Stuber and his front seat passenger, Ashley Stuber, were ejected from their vehicle. Nathan Stuber was later pronounced dead on scene. Ashley was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. A 9-year-old and a 4-year-old that were also in their vehicle were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Sarah Winters was airlifted to a hospital with unknown injuries. She also had two children in the car who were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation.