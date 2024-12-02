Michael Andretti’s Formula 1 dream comes to bittersweet fruition without his involvement

(AP) — Only the coldest of hearts won’t empathize with Michael Andretti, who has been sidelined from his namesake motorsports organization and won’t have any role with the the Formula 1 program he spent the last four years desperately trying to launch.

His effort to get a program partnered with General Motors into F1 was approved last week, roughly a month after Andretti stepped aside from leading his race teams. F1’s decision to expand its grid for Cadillac F1 came amidst a federal antitrust investigation into why Liberty Media refused to admit Andretti Global as an 11th team — and after Andretti partners Dan Towriss and Mark Walter took controlling interest of the effort.

“The Cadillac F1 Team is made up of a strong group of people that have worked tirelessly to build an American works team,” Andretti posted on social media. “I’m very proud of the hard work they have put in and congratulate all involved on this momentous next step. I will be cheering for you!”

While he will have no role with the F1 team, it is unclear what his regular involvement will be with his IndyCar team. His famous father, 1978 F1 champion Mario Andretti, will be on the board of the F1 team and an ambassador.

What changed F1’s position on Andretti — an application it basically mocked in its January denial — is not known. Few have said much beyond noting GM’s increased commitment to take a larger role beyond engine supplier.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of F1’s governing body, had championed the GM bid from the start and Andretti’s application was the only one of seven to receive approval from the FIA. In an interview with The Associated Press, he called F1’s decision to finally allow the GM team a spot in the sport “a win for all of motorsports” but also sympathized with Michael Andretti.

“I feel he should be proud because he’s the founder who started this thing with his partners,” Ben Sulayem said. “We did the proper due process, we never favored anyone, and it is only because his application ticked all the boxes that the FIA approved it. Michael is a lovely person and I do not feel this was personal against Michael Andretti.

“The other teams? For them, it was about the money. They don’t want the money to go from split between 10 teams to split between 11 teams,” he added. “But it was only a matter of time before General Motors was going to be approved and I feel it is incorrect to say it happened because Michael stepped aside. What did Michael do? Why would people not want him? Because he spoke publicly? He didn’t break any rules. He didn’t abuse anyone. If people want to see it as personal, it is up to them. He doesn’t annoy me.”

What likely did annoy F1 and Liberty Media, its commercial rights holder, was the Justice Department investigation. Liberty announced it was under investigation this summer, not long after Mario Andretti visited Washington to discuss the F1 snub with lawmakers.

The FBI was allegedly at last month’s Las Vegas Grand Prix and Ben Sulayem confirmed to AP he was interviewed by federal investigators.

“It is the department that protects the interest of the United States and the FIA has nothing to hide,” Ben Sulayem said. “I was proud to speak to them and they were very polite and understanding. I wanted this to be cleared: I wanted GM in F1 because it is good for business.”

F1 currently has just one American team, owned by California businessman Gene Haas, despite a series-high three races in the United States. Should the Cadillac F1 team make it to the grid in 2026 as scheduled, there will be two American teams and Ford will officially join Red Bull that season as a technical partner.

This Andretti-less F1 effort will be led by TWG Global, the investment company founded by Walter, who as CEO of Guggenheim Partners is the controlling owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Premier League club Chelsea, and Towriss, who became involved in motorsports initially as a sponsor for Andretti and took an ownership role in Andretti Global in 2022.

Towriss is now the majority owner of the Andretti race teams and work on the F1 team will continue in Andretti’s Indiana shop, its recently opened satellite factory in Silverstone and GM’s facilities in North Carolina and Michigan. Towriss is the CEO of TWG Global’s motorsports arm.

There is no indication who the drivers will be for the F1 team, although Valtteri Bottas indicated last weekend he’d like to be considered and the original Andretti effort targeted current IndyCar driver Colton Herta, who is sponsored by Towriss’ company, Gainbridge.