Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper to perform at No Limits celebration benefiting Indiana Blind Children’s Foundation

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper will play at the historic auditorium at the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired this weekend!

The Indiana Blind Children’s Foundation (IBCF) is proud to present the 2022 No Limits Celebration on Saturday, July 23rd at 6:00 p.m. at the ISBVI.

The 2022 No Limits Celebration provides all ticket holders a pre-concert reception complete with complimentary select beer and wine as well as heavy appetizers catered by local Cajun restaurant, The Jazz Kitchen, prior to the one hour concert with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper.

Attendees may also attend a lively Q & A between educator, author, motivational speaker, and ISBVI alumni Kathy Nimmer and Michael Cleveland following the concert for an additional fee. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 8 p.m Tickets start at $25 per person. The No Limits Celebration is appropriate for ages 10 and up. The post-concert Q & A can be purchased in a Celebration Ticket Package. Assistive listening devices, audio description, ASL interpretation and open captioning will be available to attendee

For more information click here and here.