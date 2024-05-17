Michael Feinstein to present his tribute to Tony Bennett in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Almost a year after the death of the great singer Tony Bennett, Michael Feinstein is bringing his show that pays tribute to him in Carmel on Friday night.

Feinstein, an Emmy-nominated recording artist, singer and pianist. Also, he is the artistic director of The Center for the Performing Arts and the founder of the Great American Songbook Foundation.

News 8 asked Feinstein why Tony Bennett – as opposed to some of his contemporaries – was popular with multiple generations of fans.

“He had a keen appreciation and ability to sing jazz. Frank Sinatra could not sing jazz. He could not scat. Bing Crosby was a brilliant jazz singer more in the Dixieland jazz style. But Tony had a broader interpretive ability when it came to not only singing jazz but interpreting ballads and different kinds of American popular song. So, I think it was his musical versatility that helped to make him an enduring artist.”

Feinstein’s show, “Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Big Band” starts at 8 p.m. at The Palladium.

Tickets are still available and start at $45.

Feinstein was a recent guest on a two-part episode of “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez.” Click here to listen to the episode.