Michael Rappaport’s stand-up comedy tour stops in Indy

Comedian, actor, and sports enthusiast Michael Rappaport will bring his stand up tour to Indianapolis.

Rappaport is known for hit roles on shows such as “Friends” and “A Typical.”

His stand-up routine covers a little bit of everything, and he’s never afraid to speak his mind.

He will be at the Old National Centre on November 7.

Rappaport took time to chat with Cody Adams ahead of his show.

They even got into a heated conversation about the Pacers and Knicks, as Rappaport is a big Knicks fan.

Tickets are still available to see the comedian.