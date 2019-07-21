Michelle Obama is world’s most admired woman, new poll says

Michelle Obama, left, speaks as Gayle King listens during the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Saturday, July 6, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former first lady Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, according to a new poll by YouGov.

Obama dethrones Angelina Jolie, who ranks No. 3 this year.

Oprah Winfrey ranked No. 2, followed by Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II, and Emma Watson rounding out the top 5 leading ladies.

YouGov compiled their lists of 20 women and 20 men by gathering nominations from 42,000 people in 41 countries.

Those who took the poll were asked which man or woman alive in the world today they most admired.

On the men’s list, Bill Gates takes the top spot (again) as most admired man in the world, followed by former president Barack Obama, Jackie Chan, Zi Jinping, and Jack Ma rounding out the top 5.

This isn’t the first time both Obamas have placed at the top of similar lists.

Last year, a Gallup poll also showed Michelle Obama as America’s most admired woman.

On that same list for men, Barack Obama won for the 11th year in a row.