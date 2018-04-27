Michigan sisters wanted for torture & murder may be in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two women wanted for the kidnapping, torture and murder of a woman in Michigan may be in Indianapolis.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan are offering a reward of $2,000 for the arrests of Symone and Shavelle Runels.

Investigators say the sisters may be in Indianapolis with relatives.

Investigators say the two kidnapped, tortured and killed Angela Neilson in the early morning hours of Jan. 29.

Neilson was forced into the trunk of a car and driven to the southwest side of Detroit. The car was then set on fire, killing Neilson.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

