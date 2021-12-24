News

Mild and damp Christmas ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are set to work in an unseasonably mild and active holiday weekend with near record highs for Christmas in store for us.

Friday night: A warm and windy winter night is ahead with rain showers developing during the overnight hours. Wind gusts could be over 30 MPH at times.

Temperatures will rise into the low 60s after sunset.

Christmas Day: We are looking at among the warmest Christmas’s on record as temperatures stick around in the low 60s through the early afternoon hours (record high is 64°). Showers will be ongoing during the morning hours with more scattered development in the afternoon hours. It will also be breezy for the first half of Christmas as well.

Temperatures are set to fall just before sunset in which we will dip into the 30s by the overnight hours. Winds will also die down with skies becoming partly cloudy.

Sunday: Mild air sticks around through our Sunday as another system is set to slide into the state by the nighttime hours. This will bring additional shower chances, and there is even a shot for a thunderstorm or two early Monday morning.

Highs look to rise into the upper 40s to low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Daily rain chances are in place through next Wednesday. Tuesday at this time features the best chance for rain. The new workweek will start off well above average with highs in the upper 50s before a cooldown moves in for much of the remainder of next week.