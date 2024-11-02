Mild but wet as we move toward Election Day | Nov. 2, 2024

TONIGHT

Expect mostly clear skies tonight, with a low around 43°F. Light east-southeast winds around 6 mph will keep the evening calm and mild, providing a comfortable night for any outdoor activities or stargazing.

TOMORROW

Clouds will increase as the day progresses, with a high near 70°F. Winds will pick up from the east-southeast at 7 to 10 mph, with occasional gusts reaching up to 18 mph. A mild and partly sunny day is expected, with no rain in the forecast, perfect for enjoying the outdoors.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Mostly cloudy conditions persist, with temperatures remaining warmer, dropping only to around 61°F. South winds will increase to around 10 mph, with gusts up to 21 mph. It’ll be a mild evening as warm air continues to move into the region.

MONDAY

There’s a slight 20% chance of showers, though most areas will remain dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will reach a high near 74°F. South winds will strengthen to around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph, creating breezy conditions.

MONDAY NIGHT

Staying mostly cloudy with a low around 63°F. South winds will persist, blowing at 11 to 15 mph, and gusting up to 28 mph. A continued warm night with a slight chance of stray showers.

TUESDAY

Showers are likely, mainly in the afternoon, with a 70% chance of precipitation. The high will reach around 75°F, and winds will remain brisk, coming from the south at 16 to 18 mph, with gusts up to 33 mph. Be prepared for possible rain later in the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers, mainly before 2 AM, with an 80% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will dip to around 55°F, with winds shifting to the south-southwest at 8 to 14 mph and gusts up to 24 mph.

WEDNESDAY

There’s a 30% chance of morning showers, but skies will gradually clear to mostly sunny. Expect a high near 66°F with light west-northwest winds around 3 to 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear, with a low around 48°F. North winds will settle down to around 5 mph, becoming calm later in the night, providing a cool and pleasant end to the evening.

7 DAY FORECAST

The upcoming week starts unseasonably warm with highs in the 70s, possibly reaching near-record levels by Monday and Tuesday. Showers become more likely by Tuesday, as a frontal system approaches, bringing needed rain to the region. After Tuesday’s showers, expect a slight cooldown, with temperatures settling back to the 60s but still staying above normal for this time of year. Dry weather and mild fall conditions should return midweek, continuing through the latter part of the week.