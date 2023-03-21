Mild day with showers this evening

A quiet and chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. Skies will remain clear with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 50s. Rain chances will increase through the evening and overnight with lows in the lower 40s. Scattered rain will stick around through the day Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday will start off dry with loads of clouds and highs warming to the mid 60s. Winds will pick up through the day as well with our second system arriving Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain will stick around through the end of the week with highs cooling to the mid 50s.

This weekend will be mainly dry with highs remaining close to seasonal with highs Saturday in the lower 50s with a stray morning shower. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 50s with rain arriving late. Should be mostly cloudy through Tuesday of next week with highs in the lower 50s.