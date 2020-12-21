Mild Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mild start to the morning with a few spots picking up on some patchy morning fog. Temperatures are mainly in the upper 30s. A few light showers are possible through mid to late morning. Showers should move out this afternoon with a little bit of clearing. Winds will begin to pick up through the afternoon with gusts around 35-40 mph. Later on in the evening there could be an isolated shower but most spots will see partly cloudy night with lows falling to the lower 30s.

Tuesday will be the best day of the week with highs still in the lower 40s but with a lot more sunshine!

Wednesday is where we start to see some changes with our next weather maker. Highs will top out in the lower 50s through the afternoon with increasing rain chances through the afternoon. Right behind the cold front some of coldest air this season. Highs Thursday will top out in the lower 30s with a few flurries around. We’re not expecting to see much accumulations. Christmas day will be bitterly cold with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s with a partly cloudy sky.

Highs should return to near seasonal by this weekend with most spots in the upper 30s. Next chance for a few snow showers will be Sunday!