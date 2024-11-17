Mild start to the week with rain chances

TONIGHT

Skies turn mostly cloudy overnight, with a slight chance of light rain developing toward the pre-dawn hours. Patchy fog is possible in areas where winds calm, as southerly breezes decrease to around 5 to 8 mph. Temperatures remain mild for this time of year, with lows in the low 50s.

TOMORROW

Rain chances increase, especially during the afternoon, as a developing storm system approaches from the Plains. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the mid-60s. Winds turn southeast at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Showers become likely late, particularly after midnight, as a warm front lifts through the area. Some gusty winds are possible, with southeasterly winds reaching 10 to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 25 mph. Low temperatures remain unseasonably mild, settling in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Morning showers taper off as skies gradually become partly sunny by midday. Temperatures stay well above average, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Winds shift to the southwest, occasionally gusting up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear skies and cooler conditions return. Expect lows in the low 40s, with light west winds around 5 to 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY

Another chance for showers develops by the afternoon as cooler air begins filtering in. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Winds turn northwest, gusting as high as 25 mph during the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Light rain showers likely transition to snow showers after midnight as colder air settles in. While snow accumulations are not expected, this may be the first appearance of snowflakes this season. Lows dip into the low 30s with gusty west winds up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY

Breezy and much cooler conditions dominate. Showers, potentially mixed with snowflakes, remain possible into the afternoon before tapering off. Highs struggle to reach the low 40s, with gusty northwest winds up to 30 mph making it feel even colder.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Showers diminish during the evening hours. Skies remain mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid-30s. Winds stay brisk, coming from the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

7 DAY FORECAST

The start of the week brings unseasonably warm weather, with highs in the 60s through Tuesday. A significant cold front will usher in much colder air midweek, with highs dropping into the 40s and lows near freezing. The first snowflakes of the season are possible Wednesday night into Thursday, with breezy and blustery conditions persisting through late week. A brief moderating trend may return by next weekend, but below-average temperatures look to dominate Thanksgiving week.