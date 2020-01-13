Mild start to the week with rain returning Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A quiet and dry start to the week with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40° to start Monday. We’ll see one clouds this afternoon with a few peaks of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s! Tonight lows will cool to the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be another great afternoon with highs in the mid 50s with a bit more sunshine!

Next chance of light rain will move in Wednesday with light sprinkles during the afternoon. Highs will cool to the lower 50s. Thursday will be a dry and partly sunny day with highs closer to seasonal with spots in the upper 30s.

Friday will be a soggy end to the week. A wintry mix will arrive early on then transition to showers during the afternoon with highs slowly climbing to the 40s. Showers will stick around for the first half of the weekend with a transition back to snow showers late. We could accumulate an additional inch of rain by Sunday. Highs by the end of the weekend with a plummet to the mid-20s.

Early next week will feel more like winter with highs in the upper 20s to near 30s with mainly sunny skies!