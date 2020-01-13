Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Video, Weather, Weather Blog/Mild start to the week with rain returning Wednesday

Weather Blog

Mild start to the week with rain returning Wednesday

Monday’s weather forecast

Share

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A quiet and dry start to the week with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40° to start Monday. We’ll see one clouds this afternoon with a few peaks of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s! Tonight lows will cool to the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be another great afternoon with highs in the mid 50s with a bit more sunshine!

Next chance of light rain will move in Wednesday with light sprinkles during the afternoon. Highs will cool to the lower 50s. Thursday will be a dry and partly sunny day with highs closer to seasonal with spots in the upper 30s.

Friday will be a soggy end to the week. A wintry mix will arrive early on then transition to showers during the afternoon with highs slowly climbing to the 40s. Showers will stick around for the first half of the weekend with a transition back to snow showers late. We could accumulate an additional inch of rain by Sunday. Highs by the end of the weekend with a plummet to the mid-20s.

Early next week will feel more like winter with highs in the upper 20s to near 30s with mainly sunny skies!

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE WEATHER BLOG STORIES

Russians hacked company key to Ukraine scandal: researchers

by: FRANK BAJAK, AP Technology WriterFRANK BAJAK, AP Technology Writer /

I

Russian agents launched a phishing campaign in November aimed at stealing the login credentials for employees of Burisma Holdings.
Read the Full Article

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

by: Sierra HigniteSierra Hignite /

I

To someone who is not familiar with the signs of human trafficking, a victim could be mistaken for a prostitute or a runaway.
Read the Full Article

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

by: Richard EssexRichard Essex /

I

The tenth homicide of the year occurred on the northwest side of town in the 5900 block of Bastille Lane.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Russians hacked company key to Ukraine scandal: researchers

News /

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

Top Video /

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

News /

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

News /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.