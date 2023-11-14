Mild temperatures through midweek, transition to rain and colder air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another nice, clear, and 60 degree day was served to us across central Indiana as a breeze out of the south aided us. We’ll stay on this mild temperature trend through midweek before the pattern transitions towards returning rain chances and colder air.

Tuesday night: Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall down into the mid to upper 30s. Winds will also stay on the light side.

Wednesday: We are locking in Wednesday as our pick of the week. A positive combination of clear skies and above normal temperatures will give us a great weather day. Highs look to top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: One more day of the 60s is expected Thursday. Throughout the day, we will see cloud cover and winds increase. Wind gusts on Thursday could approach 15-20 MPH. Expect a mainly dry day as highs push back into the mid to upper 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Changes really begin to take effect late Thursday night as an approaching cold front generates scattered showers. Although the chance for rain late Thursday night and Friday is on the higher side, rainfall amounts are not expected to be impressive due to rain staying on the lighter side. Highs on Friday will only get into the mid 50s with wind gusts up to 20-25 MPH. By this weekend, highs will be closer to normal in the low to mid 50s.