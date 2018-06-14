Milktooth chef’s dinner spot, Beholder, opens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beholder, a new restaurant from Jonathan Brooks, chef and owner of nationally acclaimed brunch spot Milktooth, in Fletcher Place, opened for dinner service on Thursday.

Brooks made the announcement on social media Tuesday:

Beholder is opening Thursday at 5pm

VERY LIMITED SEATING THROUGH THIS WEEKEND

RESERVATIONS ONLY at beholderindy.com AFTER 9PM TONIGHT

We may do a handful of walk-ins if we can handle it!!

See you soon 😘😘

The fare at the restaurant, located at 1844 E. 10th Street, is described on its reservation page as “world inspired small and large plates meant to be shared” and lists a room for patrons of all ages as well as main dining and bar areas for ages 21 and older.

On Thursday night, the next available reservation was for five people on Friday or Saturday or for two people on Monday.

SaveSave