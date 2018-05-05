Mini-Marathon runners, walkers, spectators enjoy ‘perfect’ race conditions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 30,000 people participated in an iconic Indianapolis race Saturday morning amid a backdrop of cheering crowds and clear skies Mayor Joe Hogsett described as “perfect.”

Five waves of runners hit the pavement downtown for the 42nd annual 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, following a 13.1-mile course that took them to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, around the track and back downtown to the area of Military Park.

“Nothing but energy, nothing but excitement [here],” said Hogsett. “We welcome the world on weekends like this.”

Winner Daniel Mesfun, 30, crossed the finish line in one hour, 3 minutes and 27 seconds. The Flagstaff, Ariz. resident said he enjoyed the “supportive” atmosphere of the Mini-Marathon and looked forward to running more races in Indianapolis.

Dayna Pidhoresky, 31, the winner of the women’s race, said the “friendly energy” of the Mini would also keep her coming back. The Vancouver resident completed the race in one hour, 12 minutes and 47 seconds despite “not feeling [her] best.”

She urged other runners to simply “keep moving” when faced with obstacles.

A pint-sized runner from Fishers – mini but mighty throughout the Mini – melted hearts when he crossed the finish line.

Max Kleibub, 8, ran straight into his mother’s embrace, leaving his father trailing several minutes behind him. The first-time half-marathoner began training 20 weeks ago and declared he would celebrate by taking “a long bath.”

Will he be back next year?

“Yes!” he exclaimed, barely out of breath.

——————-

MALE HALF-MARATHON WINNERS

Daniel Mesfun, Flagstaff – 1:03:27

John Mascari, Terre Haute – 1:04:18

Paul Mugo, Colorado Springs – 1:05:11

FEMALE HALF-MARATHON WINNERS

Dayna Pidhoresky, Vancouver – 1:12:47

Misiker Demessi, Colorado Springs – 1:17:16

Anna Farello, Muncie – 1:17:24