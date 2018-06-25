Minivan rear-ends bucket truck with wood chipper that hit overpass; 12 hurt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Twelve people were injured Monday afternoon when a bucket truck struck an overpass and then was hit by minivan with 10 people aboard.

Crews responded to the intersection of Rural Street and Newton Avenue, south of East Washington Street on the west side, just after 2 p.m. Monday on a report of a crash with injury.

Indianapolis Fire Department said the driver and a passenger in the minivan, both adults, were taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital with moderate injuries. Six minors were taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health and two others were taken to Eskanazi hospital. All had minor injuries.

Medics at the scene checked the two adults in the bucket truck, the fire department said in a news release.

The release said the driver of the Ford F800 bucket truck misjudged the height of his vehicle at a 10-feet-3 overpass clearance. The truck, also towing a wood chipper, stopped instantly and was then rear-ended by the Toyota Sienna minivan.

The fire department release also said it “would like to remind residents to make sure that every child has his or her own individual and appropriate seat and that it is properly secured.”

The fire department release did not give names or genders of the people involved in the crash.