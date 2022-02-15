News

Mira Award nominees named; In-person gala to return

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based TechPoint has unveiled the list of nominees for the 23rd annual Mira Awards, honoring the “Best of Tech in Indiana.” This year’s nominees include 76 companies that employ more than 52,000 Hoosiers, as well as more than a dozen entrepreneurs from the state’s tech sector. Additionally, the state’s nonprofit tech accelerator plans to return to an in-person gala for the first time since before the pandemic began.

TechPoint says the nominees include newly-launched startups and growing scale-up companies that have developed technologies for a variety of industries, including healthcare, transportation and logistics, and business intelligence and operations.

The 12 categories include Tech Product of the Year, Innovation of the Year, Investor of the Year and Rising Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, the TechPoint Trailblazer of the Year and TechPoint Foundation for Youth Bridge Builder awards will be announced ahead of the in-person event.

The awards will be presented during the annual gala, which had 1,400 attendees when it was last held in 2019. The event will take place April 23 at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.

“The Mira Awards gala is not only the biggest tech event in the state, it’s also the barometer of Indiana’s tech industry growth, strength and dynamism,” Mike Langellier, chief executive officer of TechPoint, said in written remarks. “The robustness of this year’s class of nominees bodes well for our tech community’s future, and we’re excited to finally, hopefully, celebrate together in person after two years of remote galas during the pandemic.”

The nominees were selected by 52 independent judges, including company founders, CEOs, CTOs, and other community leaders and subject experts.

The 2022 Mira Award nominees include:

Tech Product of the Year – (Highly innovative and ground-breaking tech products that burst onto the scene or achieved a major milestone in 2021)

ArcticRx by ChefsFridge Co.

Chuqlab

Elate

Emarsys

Encamp

Groundwork

Karyosoft

MakeMyMove

OnBoard

Qualifi

Realync

RxLightning Specialty Enrollment Platform

Socio

Zylo

Service Partner of the Year – (The year’s best service provider delivering remarkable, impactful service to clients— external or internal)

Elanco

FullStack

Fusion Alliance

GhostRanch Communications

High Alpha Innovation

Innovatemap

LiftBridge CXO

Resultant (formerly KSM Consulting)

Revelant Technologies

Zotec Partners

Zylo

Innovation of the Year – (A brand new way of doing things that revolutionizes, advances, or creates new tech industries and fields)

Rising Entrepreneur Award – (A class of passionate and creative entrepreneurial leaders thriving in Indiana)

Ravi Bhatt, founder and CEO, Folia

Nick Carter, CEO and co-founder, Market Wagon

Akilah W. Darden, founder and president, The Darden Group

Chase Flashman, co-founder and CEO, ShipSigma

Stuart Lowry, co-founder, ArcticRx by ChefsFridge Co.

Alicia Mckoy, founder and CEO, Peak Mind

Darrian Mikell, CEO and Co-founder, Qualifi

Cory Nation, president, Embark EMR

Julia Regan, CEO and co-founder, RxLightning

Lindsay Tjepkema, CEO, Casted

Matt Weirich, co-founder, CEO, Realync

Phil Wright, founder and CEO, Accent Consulting

Tech Education Award – (Celebrating educators and education innovators who inspire and have a positive impact on student achievement)

FIRST Indiana Robotics

Five Star Technology Solutions

Franklin College

Gerry Hays, Founder/CEO, Doriot (Fantasy Startup)

Ivy Tech Community College

Jake Simons, Wa-Nee Community Schools, Nappanee, Ind.

Dr. Fred Kitchens, associate professor of Information Systems and Operations Management, Ball State University

Skyepack

Dr. Anna Stumpf, coordinator, Ball State University Center for Information and Communication Sciences

Verizon

Investor of the Year – (The venture firms or angel investors who bring capital plus outstanding connections, advice and attention to Indiana companies)

High Alpha

Inoca Capital Partners

JMI Equity

Sixty8 Capital

Community Impact Award – (Individuals and organizations that have gone above and beyond to support the advancement of Indiana’s tech community)

Exceptional Employer Award – (Companies doing an exceptional job of hiring and developing talent, cultivating workspaces and workplace culture and deliberately increasing diversity)

Talent Impact Award (Initiatives and programs that are influencing Indiana’s critical recruiting, attracting and hiring talent pipelines as well as training and retaining efforts)

BCforward

Celigo

Eleven Fifty Academy

GadellNet Consulting Services

Indiana Office of Technology

Ivy Tech Community College

Kainos

MakeMyMove

Qualifi

Recruit Rooster

Republic Airways

Salesforce Pathfinder Program

Veryable

Startup of the Year – (Startups with great potential that demonstrate the creative, strategic and innovative entrepreneurial spirit of Indiana’s technology industry)

Alleo

Demandwell

Elate

Groundwork

Pillar

RxLightning Inc

Saaslio

Smart Guided Systems LLC

The Juice

Vsimple

Scale-up of the Year – (High-growth, innovation-driven companies that provide technology products or services, are gaining traction and could be Indiana’s next big success stories)

ActiveCampaign

Authenticx

Encamp

Formstack

Greenlight Guru

Ironclad, Inc. (formerly PactSafe)

Market Wagon

OnBoard

Resultant (formerly KSM Consulting)

ShipSigma

Solinftec

Wunderkind

Large Enterprise of the Year – (Companies with exceptional innovation and market position that are helping Indiana to become a recognized technology leader, putting Indiana on the map in the technology world)