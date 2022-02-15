Mira Award nominees named; In-person gala to return

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based TechPoint has unveiled the list of nominees for the 23rd annual Mira Awards, honoring the “Best of Tech in Indiana.” This year’s nominees include 76 companies that employ more than 52,000 Hoosiers, as well as more than a dozen entrepreneurs from the state’s tech sector. Additionally, the state’s nonprofit tech accelerator plans to return to an in-person gala for the first time since before the pandemic began.
TechPoint says the nominees include newly-launched startups and growing scale-up companies that have developed technologies for a variety of industries, including healthcare, transportation and logistics, and business intelligence and operations.
The 12 categories include Tech Product of the Year, Innovation of the Year, Investor of the Year and Rising Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, the TechPoint Trailblazer of the Year and TechPoint Foundation for Youth Bridge Builder awards will be announced ahead of the in-person event.
The awards will be presented during the annual gala, which had 1,400 attendees when it was last held in 2019. The event will take place April 23 at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.
“The Mira Awards gala is not only the biggest tech event in the state, it’s also the barometer of Indiana’s tech industry growth, strength and dynamism,” Mike Langellier, chief executive officer of TechPoint, said in written remarks. “The robustness of this year’s class of nominees bodes well for our tech community’s future, and we’re excited to finally, hopefully, celebrate together in person after two years of remote galas during the pandemic.”
The nominees were selected by 52 independent judges, including company founders, CEOs, CTOs, and other community leaders and subject experts.
The 2022 Mira Award nominees include:
Tech Product of the Year – (Highly innovative and ground-breaking tech products that burst onto the scene or achieved a major milestone in 2021)
- ArcticRx by ChefsFridge Co.
- Chuqlab
- Elate
- Emarsys
- Encamp
- Groundwork
- Karyosoft
- MakeMyMove
- OnBoard
- Qualifi
- Realync
- RxLightning Specialty Enrollment Platform
- Socio
- Zylo
Service Partner of the Year – (The year’s best service provider delivering remarkable, impactful service to clients— external or internal)
- Elanco
- FullStack
- Fusion Alliance
- GhostRanch Communications
- High Alpha Innovation
- Innovatemap
- LiftBridge CXO
- Resultant (formerly KSM Consulting)
- Revelant Technologies
- Zotec Partners
- Zylo
Innovation of the Year – (A brand new way of doing things that revolutionizes, advances, or creates new tech industries and fields)
- ArcticRx by Chefsfridge Co.
- Ateios Systems
- Casted
- ConverSight.ai
- Cummins
- Harena Data
- Indiana Learning Lab
- Indigo BioAutomation
- Karyosoft
- Neurava
- True Essence Foods
- Zylo
Rising Entrepreneur Award – (A class of passionate and creative entrepreneurial leaders thriving in Indiana)
- Ravi Bhatt, founder and CEO, Folia
- Nick Carter, CEO and co-founder, Market Wagon
- Akilah W. Darden, founder and president, The Darden Group
- Chase Flashman, co-founder and CEO, ShipSigma
- Stuart Lowry, co-founder, ArcticRx by ChefsFridge Co.
- Alicia Mckoy, founder and CEO, Peak Mind
- Darrian Mikell, CEO and Co-founder, Qualifi
- Cory Nation, president, Embark EMR
- Julia Regan, CEO and co-founder, RxLightning
- Lindsay Tjepkema, CEO, Casted
- Matt Weirich, co-founder, CEO, Realync
- Phil Wright, founder and CEO, Accent Consulting
Tech Education Award – (Celebrating educators and education innovators who inspire and have a positive impact on student achievement)
- FIRST Indiana Robotics
- Five Star Technology Solutions
- Franklin College
- Gerry Hays, Founder/CEO, Doriot (Fantasy Startup)
- Ivy Tech Community College
- Jake Simons, Wa-Nee Community Schools, Nappanee, Ind.
- Dr. Fred Kitchens, associate professor of Information Systems and Operations Management, Ball State University
- Skyepack
- Dr. Anna Stumpf, coordinator, Ball State University Center for Information and Communication Sciences
- Verizon
Investor of the Year – (The venture firms or angel investors who bring capital plus outstanding connections, advice and attention to Indiana companies)
- High Alpha
- Inoca Capital Partners
- JMI Equity
- Sixty8 Capital
Community Impact Award – (Individuals and organizations that have gone above and beyond to support the advancement of Indiana’s tech community)
- Linda Calvin, vice president, School of IT, Ivy Tech Community College
- Akilah W. Darden, founder and president, The Darden Group
- gener8tor
- Indiana Executive Council on Cybersecurity (IECC)
- Indy Women in Tech
- Lilly Information and Digital Solutions (IDS)
- MBXax, MatchBOX Coworking Studio Acceleration
- Spark, MatchBOX Program
- The Polis Center at IUPUI
- Tipton County Chamber of Commerce
- Rupal Thanawala, change leader, Trident Systems
- Sunny Lu Williams, president, TechServ
Exceptional Employer Award – (Companies doing an exceptional job of hiring and developing talent, cultivating workspaces and workplace culture and deliberately increasing diversity)
- ActiveCampaign
- Atrium
- BLASTmedia
- Bloomerang
- Formstack
- GadellNet Consulting Services
- Greenlight Guru
- Ironclad (formerly PactSafe)
- myCOI
- OnBoard
- Qualifi
- Realync
Talent Impact Award (Initiatives and programs that are influencing Indiana’s critical recruiting, attracting and hiring talent pipelines as well as training and retaining efforts)
- BCforward
- Celigo
- Eleven Fifty Academy
- GadellNet Consulting Services
- Indiana Office of Technology
- Ivy Tech Community College
- Kainos
- MakeMyMove
- Qualifi
- Recruit Rooster
- Republic Airways
- Salesforce Pathfinder Program
- Veryable
Startup of the Year – (Startups with great potential that demonstrate the creative, strategic and innovative entrepreneurial spirit of Indiana’s technology industry)
- Alleo
- Demandwell
- Elate
- Groundwork
- Pillar
- RxLightning Inc
- Saaslio
- Smart Guided Systems LLC
- The Juice
- Vsimple
Scale-up of the Year – (High-growth, innovation-driven companies that provide technology products or services, are gaining traction and could be Indiana’s next big success stories)
- ActiveCampaign
- Authenticx
- Encamp
- Formstack
- Greenlight Guru
- Ironclad, Inc. (formerly PactSafe)
- Market Wagon
- OnBoard
- Resultant (formerly KSM Consulting)
- ShipSigma
- Solinftec
- Wunderkind
Large Enterprise of the Year – (Companies with exceptional innovation and market position that are helping Indiana to become a recognized technology leader, putting Indiana on the map in the technology world)
- Allegion PLC (c/o Schlage Lock Co LLC)
- Elanco
- IU Health
- SMC Corporation of America