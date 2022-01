News

Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town coming to Ruoff

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Country music superstars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are coming to Noblesville this summer.

The Bandwagon Tour, which is a reincarnation of the 2018 co-headlining run of the same name, will be at Ruoff Music Center on May 21.

Tickets for the show go on sale Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. and can be found here.

Lambert and Little Big Town have a combined 43 Academy of Country Music awards, 23 Country Music Association awards and seven Grammys.