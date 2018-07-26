Mirror replaces Nativity family behind fence in immigration display

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There is a new look for a downtown church’s display about President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. 

It started with a Nativity scene inside a fence along Monument Circle. 

The display changed Thursday at Christ Church Cathedral as part of its Every Family is Holy campaign. 

They have replaced the Nativity family with a mirror. 

The church said it is a way to encourage people to see themselves inside the fence. 

The church said it wants people to think how they would want to be treated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: