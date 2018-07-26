Mirror replaces Nativity family behind fence in immigration display

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There is a new look for a downtown church’s display about President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

It started with a Nativity scene inside a fence along Monument Circle.

The display changed Thursday at Christ Church Cathedral as part of its Every Family is Holy campaign.

They have replaced the Nativity family with a mirror.

The church said it is a way to encourage people to see themselves inside the fence.

The church said it wants people to think how they would want to be treated.